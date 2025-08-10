Mount Vernon police are asking for help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect

Mount Vernon Police Department says that they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run.

Police say that an 82-year-old man was injured after being hit by a car on the 3200 block of E Division Street on Thursday morning.

They say that there is no information leading up to the incident.

In addition to identifying the suspect, they are hoping to find witnesses who saw the incident.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run to contact them. Their phone number is (360) 336-6271.

©2025 Cox Media Group