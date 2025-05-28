Mount St. Helens Visitor Center reopens after major renovation

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The Mount St. Helens Visitor Center in Castle Rock will reopen on May 31.

The center just finished its first major renovation since it opened in 1986. The project began in September 2024.

Washington State Parks says it features new and improved exhibits that provide a more comprehensive look at the mountain from pre-eruption days to present day.

Mount St. Helens is known as Lawilátɬa in the language of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. Washington State Parks says the tribe was a close partner in the renovation.

“For millennia, the mountain has played a central role in the customs and culture of the Cowlitz and other Indigenous people across this region. State Parks has been honored to work with the Cowlitz to share their culture and history with the public at this facility,” a news release from the parks department said.

What’s new at the visitor center

Updated feature film and a series of featurettes developed in partnership with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe

Exhibits about the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, their connection to this area, and a Cowlitz Coast Salish audio exhibit

A fun “Make-a-Quake” exhibit that lets you create your own shockwaves with a seismograph

New and improved “walk-in” volcano that takes you inside the mountain

“Volcano Blasters” pinball machine

Several video displays

Volcanic rocks, a wetland exploration area, and model plants and animals for tactile learning

Three-dimensional relief map of Mount St. Helens

Over 80 historic artifacts, including an eruption-blasted Weyerhaeuser logging truck door

New Junior Volcano Explorer activity booklet and badge program for kids

How to visit

The Mount St. Helens Visitor Center is five miles east of I-5 in Castle Rock.

It’ll be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Admission for children seven and under is free. Children ages seven to 17 cost $2.50 each, and adult admission costs $5.

