Mount Baker Highway closes for the season; mountain passes still open

WASHINGTON — The road to Artist Point has officially closed for the season, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The final 2.7 miles of State Route 542/Mount Baker Highway closed as of 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The scenic highway usually closes for the season between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1, depending on the first snow of the season.

The highway remains open to the closure point at Heather Meadows.

Winter recreationalists who use areas of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest beyond the closure point are encouraged to monitor conditions throughout the season.

During the closure, services at Artist Point, such as restrooms and garbage disposal, will be limited.

It may seem a bit early, but WSDOT and drivers are already thinking about snow.

Earlier this week, Blewett Pass along US 97 was closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall, crashes and broken-down semis.

The pass has since reopened, and as of Oct. 15, the passes that close for winter months remain open.

