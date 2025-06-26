Motorcyclist speeding, performing stunts hits WSP vehicle while trying to evade traffic stop

KENT, Wash. — A motorcyclist was arrested for allegedly hitting a Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicle while trying to flee a traffic stop for speeding.

WSP said the motorcycle was speeding on SR 167 in Kent and performing stunts.

When a trooper tried to pull the motorcyclist over while it was at a red light. WSP said the motorcyclist tried to speed off but the bike hit the open door of the WSP patrol vehicle.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured.

Motorcycle crash

The driver was arrested and booked into King County Jail for felony malicious mischief. The rider is also facing charges for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and hit and run, WSP said.

The motorcycle will be impounded for 30 days.

