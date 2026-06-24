Five people stranded on Skykomish river strainer, rescued by Snohomish Fire & Rescue

MONROE, Wash. — Five people stranded in the Skykomish River were saved by Snohomish Fire & Rescue late in the afternoon on June 22.

Boat 31 arrived on scene to find all five stuck on a river strainer near Ben Howard Road. Upon arrival, Boat 31 discovered a separate rescue vehicle on scene. The vehicle, dealing with mechanical issues, also became stuck in the strainer. Battalion 31 also responded to find the victims upriver.

Boat 31 took over control of the mission, and through “challenging river conditions,” managed to safely escort the five stranded people back to the nearest shore, according to Snohomish Fire & Rescue

At the same time, regional crews fought a growing brush fire and responded to a three-vehicle crash along SR 203 and Ben Howard Road, while heading to help the stranded people at the river strainer.

Snohomish Fire & Rescue recommend always wearing a life jacket, scouting the river before jumping in, and to stay on the lookout for anything dangerous. If you notice a strainer up ahead, make sure to head toward shore early and avoid trying to go through it.

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