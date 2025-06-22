Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash; Pierce County deputies recover large amount of drugs

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Thursday after colliding with an SUV, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies recovered a large quantity of drugs at the scene.

The crash happened at Vickery Avenue East and 104th Street East in Summit at approximately 4:50 p.m.

“Witnesses were reporting that a single motorcycle rider was driving recklessly at a very high rate of speed, heading east on 104th Street and passing cars, weaving in and out of traffic, passing in no-passing zones,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

As the motorcyclist approached Vickery Avenue, a woman driving an SUV turned left onto the road.

“At the time she chose to make that left-hand turn, she did not see anybody coming or anybody in the way, so she turned, and that motorcycle was traveling at such a high rate of speed that it did crash into the side of her SUV,” Cappetto said. “The male driver of that motorcycle was pronounced deceased.”

Pierce County deputies find backpack of drugs after motorcyclist killed

Deputies later discovered a backpack in the rider’s possession that Cappetto said was filled with drugs.

“There were several baggies of fentanyl pills, and I’m looking at probably over 200 pills of fentanyl and other drugs as well,” she said. “They still have to get confirmed and tested, but we are going to anticipate that they’ll test positive for methamphetamine.”

There was a “very large” block of crystal meth in the backpack as well, Cappetto said.

Toxicology results are pending from the medical examiner to determine if the rider was under the influence.

“We unfortunately are just kind of witnessing how these drugs are impacting our community,” Cappetto said. “This young man lost his life over it.”

Cappetto said the SUV driver was cooperative and devastated, and deputies do not plan to pursue charges against her.

“She’s a good, abiding citizen with insurance and a valid driver’s license, and you know, wrong place, wrong time, I guess,” she explained.

Although the drugs suggest possible distribution, the case will be closed.

“We don’t have any means to identify where these drugs came from,” Cappetto shared. “Because we have a deceased suspect in this case, it’s gonna be a closed case.”

©2025 Cox Media Group