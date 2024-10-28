Motorcyclist dies after crash on Snohomish County roadway in early October

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist died after a crash on a Snohomish County roadway in early October, according to an incident report from Washington State Patrol Monday morning.

Patrol said that the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. A motorcyclist was on the ramp from northbound I-405 to northbound I-5 when he failed to turn along a curve on the left side of the roadway.

The motorcycle stopped on the left shoulder and the rider stopped on the right shoulder due to the crash. He was reportedly wearing a helmet.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the rider seriously injured and paramedics took him to Providence Hospital for treatment that afternoon. The rider later died of his injuries on Monday, Oct. 28.

The rider was identified as 55-year-old Kris Redding from Bothell.

Patrol said the rider was traveling too fast for the road conditions, causing the crash. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

There were no further details to provide at this time.









©2024 Cox Media Group