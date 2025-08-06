Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Tacoma.

It happened Tuesday sometime after 5 p.m.

The crash is blocking southbound I-705 to the southbound SR-7 extension. No word on when it’ll reopen.

A sergeant with state patrol tells KIRO 7 that they don’t have any witnesses and it appears the driver lost control, but the crash is still under investigation.

The sergeant also noted that the bike was older and unique. Because of that, they won’t be releasing any other information until they notify family of the driver.

