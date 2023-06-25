Motorcyclist airlifted to Harborview after crash with car in wrong lane in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a car in the wrong lane crashed into a motorcyclist in Auburn on Saturday.

The WSP said they got a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. reporting a serious motorcycle crash eastbound on State Route 18 to C Street.

When troopers got there, they found a motorcycle rider with a severe leg injury on the ground. A trooper immediately applied a tourniquet. The fire department got there and continued giving medical aid. The rider was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The WSP said after investigating they found out the motorcyclist was taking the exit to C Street from eastbound SR 18 when a car driving in the wrong lane up the ramp crashed into her.

The only description of the car is that it was a beige sedan. WSP detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

