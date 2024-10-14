Motorcycle veers off road, catches fire in Kennewick crash

SEATTLE —



A rider is lucky to be alive after their motorcycle went off the road and then burst into flames.

Kennewick Police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday near Bob Olson Parkway and South Montana Street.

Officers were called to the area and arrived to find a motorcycle burning on the roadside. The flames then spread to the grass.

Luckily, the Kennewick Fire Department arrived and doused the flames.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a local hospital by the Kennewick Fire Department.

Officers said they believed the rider was speeding.

Westbound traffic was closed temporarily until the crash scene was cleared.

©2024 Cox Media Group