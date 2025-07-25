Motorcycle rider left with life-threatening injuries after crash in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A serious crash left a motorcycle rider with serious injuries, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police say the crash happened on Kangley Road on Tuesday when a motorcycle rider ran into the side of a red Toyota sedan at 12:27 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the rider with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority firefighters gave the rider lifesaving aid before he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was reported to have sustained no injuries in the crash.

Police say that she didn’t seem to be impaired.

Kent Police is investigating the accident.

