Moto Pizza expands with new location in iconic Seattle landmark

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Moto Pizza has opened a new location in Pioneer Square, expanding the fast-growing pizzeria’s presence in the city.

The restaurant is in the Smith Tower, located at 512 Second Avenue, Suite 100, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Moto Pizza.

Moto Pizza opens new Pioneer Square location

Moto Pizza is known for its square, Detroit-style pizzas, which feature thick crusts and a variety of creative toppings influenced by different culinary traditions.

The Seattle-based brand began as a small operation in West Seattle and has since expanded to several locations across the region.

The menu at the Pioneer Square location includes signature items such as the “All In,” topped with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and peppers, as well as a classic cheese pizza and other specialty pies. Pizzas are typically offered in two sizes: a “solo” option with two thick slices and a larger shareable version with four slices.

Moto Pizza also operates locations in neighborhoods including Belltown, West Seattle, Bellevue, Edmonds, and Bellingham, along with a stand at T-Mobile Park during Seattle Mariners home games.

The new Pioneer Square restaurant continues the company’s effort to bring its distinctive pizza style to more parts of the Seattle area.

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