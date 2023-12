RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are at the scene where a man was shot early Wednesday.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 17100 block of 120th Terrace Southeast for a report of shots fired.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest who was then taken to the hospital.

Detectives have been called to the scene.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

