Mother dies in hospital after being hit by car in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 7, Puyallup officers and crews from the Central Pierce Fire and Rescue answered a call of a person versus car crash on South Meridian between 23rd Avenue Southeast and 27th Avenue Southeast.

When police arrived, they found a woman who was struck by a car going northbound.

The driver told police that he stopped after hitting the woman who was in the street at the time of the crash and called 911.

Police said the woman was with her kids when she began to have car troubles in a nearby parking lot. Police said she appeared to be flagging down a car when she was hit.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews took the woman, who was conscious and breathing, to the hospital.

At 2:39 a.m. Dec 8, police were told by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office that the 26-year-old woman died of her injuries.

The police checked the driver and determined that he wasn’t impaired. He was given a ticket for driving without a valid license and for not having proof of insurance.

