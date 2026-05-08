Mother-daughter duo raises canine companions for people with disabilities

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A mother-daughter duo in Kirkland is putting their best paws forward – raising service dogs for people with disabilities.

Marna and Naomi Marteeny have collectively raised seven puppies, contributing to the independence of others.

It all started when Naomi, who has cerebral palsy, applied for a service dog through Canine Companions – an organization that provides them for people – at no cost.

She qualified – and was gifted Libby, who changed her life forever.

“Naomi was a very introverted child and had a hard time speaking to people. But when you have a service dog, people come speak to you,” said Marna.

Libby also helped Naomi become more independent, including using public transportation on her own. The strides the pair made inspired Marna to want to give back.

“The day she graduated, I said, I must give back to this amazing organization,” Marna said. She waited until 2016 to begin raising puppies, ensuring her family’s older dog was calm enough for a four-legged friend to enter the picture.

The experience of raising puppies together has strengthened Naomi and Marna’s mother-daughter bond.

“I was so happy just to get my first service dog,” Naomi told KIRO 7 News. “When mom told me she was going to start raising puppies, I was like, ‘Oh, really, really?!’ And I was super excited because there was so much that I gained from having service dogs myself, that giving back to the community was really important to both of us.”

They act as a cohesive team, assisting each other with training and care for the puppies.

“It’s really nice to have someone who just jumps in and helps whenever possible. We trust each other to trade off on, you know, feeding dogs, taking dogs for walks. It’s, it’s, it’s incredible,” Marna told KIRO 7.

The current puppy the duo is training, Adeline, is scheduled to turn into Canine Companions in November for advanced training before being placed with someone.

If you’re interested in learning how you can become a puppy raiser, click here.

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