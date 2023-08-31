More than a dozen doodle dogs abandoned in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — More than a dozen doodle-breed dogs have been found abandoned in the streets around Ferndale.

The Whatcom Humane Society said that in the last two weeks, at least 18 dogs have been found. Of those doodles, 15 are in the shelter and three others are staying with the people who found them.

Most of the dogs are not housebroken or social.

Currently, the dogs are not available to be adopted because they are getting medical treatment, are being groomed, and need time to become accustomed to people.

Once they’re ready to be adopted, the shelter says they will need to go to a home with an experienced owner who can accommodate their special needs.

Those who are interested in giving a doodle a forever home can submit an adoption application at this link. The applications will be kept on file and prospective adopters will be contacted if their experience is right for one of the shelter dogs.

Whatcom Humane staff is working to move some of the dogs to other rescue organizations in the area that have space.

