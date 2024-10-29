More than 50 cars broken into in U-District near campus

SEATTLE — Seattle police say at least 53 cars were broken into in less than two hours right outside the University of Washington early Monday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), they believe at least two people driving around in a black Mercedes off of 15th Avenue Northeast and 17th Avenue Northeast between 2 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. may be responsible. Right now, police believe the suspects used metal baseball bats to break into those vehicles.

KIRO 7 spoke to two students who had their cars broken into and witnessed one of those brazen break-ins. Freshman Nick Walker says he and his roommate witnessed the incident from the third floor of their fraternity house on 17th Avenue Northeast.

“I was shocked. Like I never really have experienced anything like that before,” Walker said.

Sophomore Valentina says she woke up to a group text stating that a bunch of cars were broken into overnight, including hers.

“And my driver-side window was smashed and I was like, well this is an awesome way to start my day,” Valentina said.

Valentina tells KIRO 7 that nothing was stolen from her car and that she never keeps anything of value inside, but one of her friends had all four of their windows busted out and stuff stolen from them.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you and then it does,” Valentina said.

After speaking with students off of Greek Row about these break-ins, they feel more can be done to keep vehicles secure.

“Because that was like a Sunday night. Like people are just resting inside and are just chilling with their families and they have to deal with something like this,” Walker said.

Seattle police say they did respond to the area after the call came in, but by the time they got there, the suspects had already got away. Right now, police say no arrests have been made in the case.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 PHOTOS: Cars broken into near UW campus





©2024 Cox Media Group