More I-5 closures coming in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Heads up for drivers in Snohomish County, more I-5 closures are impacting your area.

WSDOT’s RB McKeon says four miles of the southbound lanes will be reduced every night through the fall.

“The pavement just shows signs of deterioration wear and tear,” McKeon said.

To fix that, McKeon said they are grinding down and repaving southbound I-5 from Broadway Avenue to 100th Street Southeast.

These lane reductions are from 7pm Saturday to 9am Sunday and every weeknight starting from 8pm to 5am. There are not any closures scheduled for Friday or Monday nights.

These closures will not continue during the day, only at night.

“If you’re a shift worker or you head home late at night you’ll run into our construction work zone,” McKeon said.

Nancy Johnson works at an Everett gas station just off I-5 says she clocks in for her shift at 5am.

“There’s no avoiding it I have to come to work every day,” Johnson said.

She said this project is tough on a lot of people.

“It sucks because if you miss your exit or don’t get warning you have to go to the next exit and sometimes that’s all the way in Marysville,” Johnson said.

McKeon tells us this project will be completed in the fall, but until then, they’re asking for patience

“If you can slow down and pay attention while you’re in a work zone don’t drive distracted use good work zone behavior,” McKeon said. We have a list of all the lane reductions and times up on our website if you would like to take a look.

