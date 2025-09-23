Months-long investigation seizes 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Pacific

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a suspect with more than 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills Tuesday, the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) announced.

A combined effort between FWPD, the Centralia Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives aided in the investigation and seizure.

The departments highlighted strong teamwork among the agencies involved, which contributed to the successful removal of the dangerous supply of narcotics from the community.

Federal Way reported crime rate is down 25% in the past year

Following a crime rate report released by FWPD, the city’s crime rate has decreased 25% across various categories over the past year.

In accordance with the deterred crime statistics, a notable 38% increase in drug-related arrests was made by FWPD as the department continues its “intensified focus on narcotics and public health threats.”

“We’ve made public safety a top priority, and it’s paying off,” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said.

Supplemental to the increased drug-related arrests, Federal Way reported a 68% decrease in commercial robbery, a 33% decrease in aggravated assault, and a 32% decrease in residential robbery, among other improvements.

“This dramatic drop in crime is a direct result of the hard work of our police officers, strong leadership at FWPD, and support from our community,” Ferrell said. “It also reflects important progress made at the state level, which has helped us re-engage more effectively with criminal activity. We are committed to keeping this momentum going.”

Contrary to the city’s improved crime rate statistics, Federal Way reported double the amount of homicides in the past year, increasing from four to eight between August 2024 and 2025.

