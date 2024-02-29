Month-long operation targeting traffickers nets large haul of drugs

A month-long narcotics operation that wrapped up last week netted a large haul of drugs that were set to be distributed across several Puget Sound-area cities.

The King County Sheriff’s Office’s Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team worked with Homeland Security Investigations to target a drug trafficking organization believed to be responsible for distributing drugs to White Center, Shoreline, Renton, Seattle, Marysville, Woodinville, Kirkland, Tulalip, Mt. Vernon, Des Moines, and Snohomish County.

While serving several search warrants, authorities seized:

71,000 M30 fentanyl pills.

31 pounds of methamphetamine.

2.76 pounds powdered fentanyl.

1.12 pounds of heroin.

$7,047 in cash.

One car.

Two people were booked into the Federal Detection Center pending federal charges.

KCSO drug bust The operation targeted a Drug Trafficking Organization responsible for distributing narcotics to White Center, Shoreline, Renton, Seattle, Marysville, Woodinville, Kirkland, Tulalip, Mt. Vernon, Des Moines, and Snohomish County. (King County Sheriff's Office)

