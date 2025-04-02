Monster Jam 2025 roars into Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Start your engines! Monster Jam is heading to Seattle on Saturday.
The 2025 event will take place at Lumen Field, starting with a pit party where people can see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, and take pictures. The pit party is from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Doors for the main event open at 3 p.m., trackside happens at 4 p.m., and the main event will begin at 5 p.m.
There are more than 50 trucks that will be participating in the event.
The event will feature racing, 2 wheel skills, and a freestyle portion.
The featured competitors:
Adam Anderson is driving Grave Digger
Bryce Kenny is driving Monster Mutt
Cole Venard is driving Black Pearl
Jamey Garner is driving El Toro Loco
Kayla Blood is driving Sparkle Smash
Matt Pagliarulo is driving Jester
Mike Pagliarulo is driving Excaliber
Nick Pagliarulo is driving Kraken
Ryan Anderson is driving Son-uva Digger
Tristan England is driving DIGatron
Todd Leduc is driving Megalodon
Zack Garner is driving Wild Side
All fans ages two and older must have a ticket to attend Monster Jam. You can purchase yours by clicking here.
