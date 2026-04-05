Monroe residents woken up by fire inside their home

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue says residents in Monroe woke up to flames inside their multi-family home on Friday morning.

Crews responded to Killarney Circle and Limerick Place and found the residents were able to get out safely after putting the fire out themselves.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home and crews have since installed a working detector inside.

"We urge everyone to ensure there is a working smoke alarm in every living space of your home," the agency posted on Facebook.

The Red Cross is also assisting the residents in addition to the Fire 7 Foundation, the post said.

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