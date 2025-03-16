Monroe Police look to ID a person of interest after shots were fired into a downtown building

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to have shot into a building in downtown Monroe on Saturday.

Around 12:28 a.m. police answered calls reporting a shooting near 200 South Lewis Street.

Witnesses told police there was a barfight in the area where the shots were heard.

Person of Interest in Monroe (Monroe Police Department)

According to police, some witnesses told police that the man in the photo came out of the bar, pulled a revolver and fired three shots into the building.

During the investigation, police were able to find a bullet lodged in the wall of the building.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you can call the Monroe Police Department Tip Line at (360) 863-4600 or email police@monroewa.gov and refer to case number 2025-4230.

©2025 Cox Media Group