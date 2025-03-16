Monroe Police look to ID a person of interest after shots were fired into a downtown building

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man believed to have shot into a building in downtown Monroe on Saturday.
Around 12:28 a.m. police answered calls reporting a shooting near 200 South Lewis Street.
Witnesses told police there was a barfight in the area where the shots were heard.
According to police, some witnesses told police that the man in the photo came out of the bar, pulled a revolver and fired three shots into the building.
During the investigation, police were able to find a bullet lodged in the wall of the building.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, you can call the Monroe Police Department Tip Line at (360) 863-4600 or email police@monroewa.gov and refer to case number 2025-4230.
