Monroe man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend’s other ex-boyfriend, police say

MONROE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A Monroe man is under arrest after police say he killed one of his ex-girlfriend’s other former boyfriends in a shooting Friday.

Monroe police said the woman called 9-1-1 late Friday afternoon to report that her ex-boyfriend from Oregon was threatening her on social media and posting explicit photographs. She told police the Oregon man had confronted her at a Monroe business but had already left the scene.

Woman asked another ex-boyfriend to check on her home

“During the onsite interview with police, the caller shared that she asked another ex-boyfriend to check on her Monroe residence to see if the Oregon ex-boyfriend was there,” Monroe Police said in a news release. “The caller shared information with the police provided by the second ex-boyfriend that the Oregon ex-boyfriend may have been injured.”

When Monroe police arrived at the woman’s home in the 17400 block of West Main Street, they discovered a shooting had occurred. Officers found the woman’s 25-year-old ex-boyfriend from Oregon dead inside a vehicle.

“Through GPS tracking on the suspect’s phone, automatic license plate reader (Flock) cameras within Monroe, the suspect was found by deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Monroe Police, and Monroe Police K9 Thor, on the Centennial Trail near the Machias area of Snohomish County,” the release said.

Ex-boyfriend from Monroe arrested

The suspect is the woman’s other ex-boyfriend, a 33-year-old Monroe man, police confirmed. He was taken into custody and booked early Saturday morning into Snohomish County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder, and aggravated murder, according to Monroe police.

Investigators declined to provide details about what happened between the two ex-boyfriends before the shooting. Police also declined to comment on why the suspect faces multiple charges in the Monroe homicide.

“I would have to defer to investigators on that,” Monroe Assistant Police Chief Ryan Irving told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s pretty early on and as things develop in the investigation, those are prosecutorial recommendations and they will be the ultimate decision maker in that.”

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