SEATTLE — Groceries are expensive and budgets are tight.

With so many Americans working to stretch their dollar a bit more, some companies are taking advantage with “buy-now, save-later” services.

At 6:45 a.m., KIRO 7′s Gwen Baumgardner takes a look at how these services can come at a cost, and find out what experts recommend.





©2025 Cox Media Group