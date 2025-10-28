Mobile home park in Olympia still without power after weekend storm

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Elderly residents in a 122-unit mobile home park in Olympia have been without power since Saturday evening due to a storm, raising health and safety concerns.

The power outage has left many vulnerable seniors without electricity, affecting those who rely on medical equipment such as oxygen machines.

Crews are working to repair storm-damaged equipment, but some areas remain difficult to access due to blocked roads and fallen trees.

“We’ve been trying to consciously go out and knock on doors, check with people who need help with oxygen and other medical equipment that they can’t charge,” said a resident of the senior park.

“All my food’s getting spoiled… I’m 24/7 oxygen… we have no electricity… so it’s hard for me getting through the night every night with no electricity,” said another resident.

“Dealing with a lot of the transmission lines… some of these areas to get to those lines are more challenging, dealing with blocked roads, having to remove trees, access points to make repairs, that takes more time - why it’s taking longer to get some of these customers back on,” explained a crew member.

As of Monday afternoon, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) had restored power to 95 percent of customers.

However, the mobile home park in Olympia remains one of the areas still affected by the outage. Residents express uncertainty and fear about the ongoing situation.

“We really don’t know what’s happening… and that’s a scary thing,” said one resident.

While power restoration efforts continue, the elderly residents of the Olympia mobile home park remain in a precarious situation, highlighting the challenges faced by vulnerable communities during severe weather events.

