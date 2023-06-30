Missing South Seattle bridge operator found dead in river below

SEATTLE — A missing operator for the First Avenue South Bridge in South Seattle was found dead in the Duwamish River Friday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department said a water rescue response was in progress for a missing bridge operator – or tender – that may have fallen into the water.

A fireboat was dispatched to the area of South River Street and First Avenue South under the bridge.

Seattle Fire said there were no reports that anyone witnessed the operator falling into the water, but the operator was still missing. By 7:25 a.m., Seattle Fire tweeted that fire units were leaving and the scene was being handed over to Seattle Police and Washington State Patrol.

Minutes later, Seattle Fire said the Coast Guard had found a body in the water that matched the description of the missing bridge operator. Crews at the scene confirmed the person was dead.

Police are conducting a death investigation. Later Friday morning, Seattle Police Department spokesperson Det. Judinna Gulpan said evidence found by investigators pointed to suicide.

