Missing Person: Search underway for missing/vulnerable person

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has activated its Endangered Missing Person Alert for Savanna Copeland from Federal Way.

Copeland is 29 years old, 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Copeland was wearing a brown jacket, jeans, and long black books and was carrying a backpack.

Missing person alert (WSP)

She was last seen on March 7 around 10:08 a.m. getting on a bus off South 276th Street and Pacific Highway.

Copeland takes medicine and would need help getting back home.

If you have seen Copeland call 911.

