Missing Person Alert issued for man in Issaquah with medical condition

The Issaquah Police Department is asking for help finding a man who disappeared Wednesday morning.

His name is Juan Zapata Paniagua.

Officers say he has a medical condition and may need help.

He has dark hair and dark eyes.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 911.

If you have additional information that may help officers, call the Issaquah Police Department at (425) 837-3200, reference this alert, and ask to speak with Detective Sergeant Huberdeau.

