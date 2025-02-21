Missing Person Alert issued for Lummi elder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since January.

64-year-old Bessalynn James is a Lummi Nation elder who was last seen on Jan. 21 at about 1:15 in Bellingham.

The state patrol says she was walking, but they aren’t sure where she was headed.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket, white sneakers and

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Lummi Nation Police Department, the FBI, and now the Washington State Patrol are all looking for her.

James is 5′1 and has a tattoo that reads ‘Bes’ on her arm.

She also has scars on her right arm.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) - James- Bellingham/Whatcom County, WA pic.twitter.com/iReGbX10B1 — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 20, 2025





