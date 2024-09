ARLINGTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for an Arlington woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since May.

Her name is Pauline Jones and she is 23 years old.

Washington State Patrol says she has brownish-blonde hair and brown eyes and is about five feet tall.

They also say she may be somewhere in Everett.

If you see her, call 911.

