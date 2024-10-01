Missing person alert: D’Asia Campbell went missing from Seattle

SEATTLE — The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old D’Asia Campbell.

She was last seen leaving Valley Cities in South Seattle at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 and has not been seen since.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black and red hair, brown eyes and bears tattoos and scars on her arms.

According to a Facebook post, she has some medical needs that can become serious if left untreated.

If you have any information that could help find her, please call Seattle Police at 206-684-0850 and refer to Case# 2034-273223 or call the Washington State Patrol at 1-800-543-5678.













