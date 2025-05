SEATTLE — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert has been issued for a Port Gamble woman last seen in Seattle.

April Bassett, 43, was last seen on May 28 in the area of N. Northlake Way, along Lake Union in Seattle.

She was last seen wearing a white blanket that had blue flowers on it, and she was pulling a suitcase. It’s not known which direction she was heading in.

Bassett is 5′4″ and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, call 911.

