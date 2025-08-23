Missing 90-year-old from Burien found, reunited with family

YELM, Wash. — Missing 90-year-old Richard Limmer has been found and reunited with his family, according to a statement from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Washington State Patrol put out a “Silver Alert” for Limmer, who had left his home in Burien that morning and was last seen in Yelm.

WSP said Limmer left his home around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22. His vehicle was spotted in Yelm around 12:30 p.m., and he had not been seen since.

On Saturday morning, the King County Sheriff’s Office shared that the 90-year-old had been found in Poulsbo on Friday evening and was released to his family.

©2025 Cox Media Group