Help police find Burien 90-year-old last seen in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has put out a “Silver Alert” for a 90-year-old who left his home in Burien this morning and was last seen in Yelm.

WSP said Richard Limmer left his home around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22. His vehicle was spotted in Yelm around 12:30 p.m. and he has not been seen since.

It’s unclear if Limmer had appointments or errands in Yelm, or if he was just driving.

WSP said he may not be able to get home without assistance.

He was last seen wearing a tan/plaid short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

Limmer is 5′11″ and around 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

WSP asks that people be on the lookout for a white 2007 Buick Luceren with WA plates 81919DP.

If you see him, call 911.

