Mini-mart employee injured in ‘apparently unprovoked’ shooting in Seattle’s U District

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot near a 7-Eleven in the U-District.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on University Way NE, near the 7-Eleven, around 10 p.m. on Feb. 26.

When they got there, they found a 37-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. He was treated by the Seattle Fire Department and rushed to Harborview Medical Center for emergency surgery.

An investigation determined that the victim is an employee of a nearby mini mart. While he was outside on a break, a 38-year-old acquaintance of his walked up to him and shot him in an “apparently unprovoked” shooting before speeding off on a motorcycle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The suspect has not been located.

