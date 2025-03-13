Milton resident escapes after waking up to RV on fire

MILTON, Wash. — East Pierce Fire says a Milton resident managed to escape after waking up to their RV on fire.

It happened Thursday morning before 7:00 a.m. at an RV park off Pacific Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the RV trailer and a nearby vehicle fully engulfed in flames. They worked quickly and kept the fire from spreading to neighboring RVs.

Paramedics treated the person at the scene, who was later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters say the owner’s cat is missing, but they believe it escaped from the fire.

The East Pierce Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

It’s a devastating morning for a #Milton resident. Shortly before 7 AM, East Pierce crews responded to a recreational trailer fire in an RV park off Pacific Ave Avenue.



Firefighters arrived to find the RV trailer and a nearby vehicle fully engulfed in flames. They worked… pic.twitter.com/JqXGr5yThE — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) March 13, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group