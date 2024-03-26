Military helicopter crashes in Thurston County with two crew onboard

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A US Army Apache helicopter crashed in rural Thurston County Monday night.

According to information provided by officials with the US Army 7th Infantry Division, a helicopter and crew assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord had an “aviation mishap” during a routine training exercise in a military training area in Thurston County.

The two crew onboard were sent to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord for treatment.

A KIRO 7 crew found military police activity and a roadblock near Rainier Road and Stedman Road early Tuesday morning. The crash is under investigation

We do not yet know the extent of the injuries to the crew. We have a crew on the scene this morning and will provide more information as it becomes available.





