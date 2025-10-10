Midday shooting under investigation after man found dead in Tacoma neighborhood

Tacoma Police said an adult man was found unresponsive around noon Friday in the 2700 block of South Orchard Street.

Officers arrived and discovered the man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Tacoma Fire Department crews responded and declared him dead at the scene.

Police said evidence indicates the man was shot, but the investigation remains in its early stages.

Detectives have launched a homicide investigation.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity or any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tacoma Police.

