Mexican citizen, a former sex offender, indicted on child pornography charges in Bothell

A 42-year-old Mexican citizen has been indicted on federal charges for receiving child sexual abuse images, Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller announced.

Bothell police detectives arrested Jaime Neri-Soto following an investigation that began with reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to court records, WhatsApp reported in October 2024 that a user had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the platform.

The CyberTip was referred to the Bothell Police Department in January 2025, leading detectives to trace the phone number and IP address linked to the images.

Investigators worked with internet service providers and analyzed location data to identify Neri-Soto as the suspected owner of the device.

After conducting surveillance, law enforcement arrested Neri-Soto and took him to the Bothell Police Department.

During processing, officers discovered he was a previously registered sex offender. His registration was terminated in 2017 when he was handed over to federal authorities for deportation.

A forensic review of Neri-Soto’s electronic devices, conducted with federal assistance, allegedly uncovered numerous images of child sexual abuse.

He was initially charged by criminal complaint with receipt of child pornography. A federal grand jury later returned an indictment for the same offense.

If convicted, Neri-Soto faces up to 20 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 13, 2025.





©2025 Cox Media Group