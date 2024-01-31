Metro bus that went through Central District skate park now covered in graffiti

SEATTLE — A Metro bus that went through the wall of a Central District skate park is now covered in graffiti.

Last week, the bus crashed through the building at the corner of South Jackson Street and 16th Avenue South that was rented by the nonprofit Skate Like a Girl Seattle Chapter.

At least 30 people, mostly middle school to college aged students, were inside during the crash, but luckily, no one was hurt.

Police say the bus was cut off by another car, forcing the driver to swerve out of the way.

Crews are now working inside the building and the bus remains at the scene.





