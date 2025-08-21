Mental health support for youth in King County expands with 7 new teams

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

King County announced it is expanding its youth mobile crisis teams Wednesday, increasing to nine groups that will travel county-wide. The teams give in-person help for mental health, drug, or alcohol crises.

The YMCA operates the crisis teams that provide 24/7 assistance to help young individuals struggling with behavioral health crises, including issues at home, according to the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS).

Youth crisis teams expand in King County

The county increased its number of youth crisis teams by seven, which include mental health professionals and trained peers. The teams intervene and de-escalate the crises they encounter, connecting the youth with support and resources.

“When a young person is struggling, families shouldn’t have to navigate a maze of systems to get the help they need,” Executive Shannon Braddock said. “This expansion allows for urgent, in-person behavioral health support when youth need it most.”

In the last year, the crisis teams delivered support to more than 1,200 youth and families. The DCHS expects this number to grow with the seven additional teams within the group.

“When youth or families call, our job is to be a compassionate listener first, then connect people with the help they need—there’s no wrong way to reach us and no wrong time to reach out,” said Michelle McDaniel, Chief Executive Officer of Crisis Connections.

The system previously operated with two teams out of a single location. The addition of seven teams will shift the program’s model to offering nine teams working weekdays, and six teams providing services on the weekends.

King County recently expanded its mobile crisis teams for adults as well, now providing 27 teams from the Downtown Emergency Service Center and Sound Behavioral Health. These teams are similar to the youth program, providing connections to support services and de-escalating behavioral health crises.

“Expanding teams across King County will allow our program to continue delivering the compassionate services that we have provided to King County residents,” said Donnie Goodman, Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services. “This will ensure we have faster response times and a better understanding of the communities we serve and the services they need.”

Anyone can call or text 988 to get connected with a youth or adult mobile crisis team. The assistance is provided year-round, 24/7, regardless of insurance status or the ability to pay for services. More information is available here.

