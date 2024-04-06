Men arrested in Seattle’s International District after firing shots from car

SEATTLE — Two men were arrested after shots were fired from a car in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Wednesday.

Officers were near Seventh Avenue South and South Main Street at 10:46 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Police spoke with a man in the area who said he heard the shots coming from a parking lot and then saw a car leave the area heading west on South King Street near Fifth Avenue South.

Though Seattle officers found seven shell casings in the parking lot, there was no sign of the car.

After speaking to more citizens, officers had a description of the car.

About 90 minutes later, officers spotted the car in question near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue. After pulling over the car, police identified a 22-year-old man driving the car and a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat.

During the traffic stop, officers were able to see a gun and shell casings inside the car.

Police arrested the driver for investigation of drive-by shooting and DUI – drugs.

Investigators said they also found a loaded gun, brass knuckles, drugs, and cash on the driver.

According to police, the gun the driver had was a ghost gun that was partially made with a 3D printer.

Also recovered were 14.5 grams of powdered fentanyl, dozens of pills, and 30 grams of methamphetamine.

“Police requested more charges for sale and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of unlawful firearm, unlawful carry pistol and furtively carry a dangerous weapon,” Seattle Police said in a blotter post.

During the traffic stop, the passenger was also taken into custody on unrelated charges. Officers recovered dozens of pills, 6.7 grams of powdered fentanyl, and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine and cash.

Both suspects were booked in the King County Jail.

