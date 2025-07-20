Memorial to fallen Trooper Gadd unveiled at WSP Marysville office

A memorial honoring fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd was dedicated Friday at the agency’s Marysville office, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The July 18 event was private and attended by Gadd’s family, WSP colleagues, and members of nearby law enforcement agencies.

Gadd, 27, was killed in the line of duty on March 2, 2024, when a driver suspected of impairment struck his vehicle at speeds over 100 mph, the agency said.

Raul Benitez-Santana was found guilty of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He was sentenced to 125 months for vehicular homicide and 14 months for vehicular assault. Those sentences will run concurrently.

The crash occurred while Gadd was conducting traffic enforcement on I-5 near Marysville.

WSP officials thanked the donors and supporters who helped make the permanent memorial possible.

It now stands outside the Marysville WSP detachment, where Trooper Gadd had been assigned.

“If you’re in the area,” the agency wrote in a public statement, “we invite you to take a moment to visit the memorial.”

Gadd had served with the WSP since graduating from the academy in 2021.

