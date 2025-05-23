Memorial Day weekend in Whatcom County: Ski to Sea & Fairhaven Festival

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands of people head to Bellingham for two big events: the annual Sea to Ski and the Fairhaven Festival.

Both take place on Sunday, May 25.

Ski to Sea

Ski to Sea is a multisport relay race from Mount Baker to Bellingham Bay. It dates back to 1973.

Each team consists of three to eight racers competing in seven different sports:

Cross country skiing, downhill skiing or snowboarding, running, road biking, canoeing with two paddlers, cyclocross biking, and sea kayaking.

The course runs through the towns of Glacier, Maple Falls, Kendall, Everson, Lynden, and Ferndale, and finishes at Marine Park in the historic Fairhaven district of Bellingham.

The race takes approximately six to eight hours for teams to complete.

Ski to Sea race map (Ski to Sea)

Fairhaven Festival

You don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the weekend in Whatcom County.

The Fairhaven Festival, which is also taking place, will be packed with vendors, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more. It’s Bellingham’s biggest street fair.

Vendors and booths will open at 11 a.m. and begin shutting down at 7 p.m.

There will be live music from:

The Legendary Chucklenuts - 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

North Sound Soul - 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cozmic Sauce - 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group