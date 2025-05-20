Memorial Day travel: 40 million hitting the road—here’s what WA drivers need to know

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Memorial Day Weekend is often referred to as the “unofficial start to summer,” with many Americans coming out of their winter hibernation and traveling to visit family or sunny destinations.

According to AAA, an estimated 45 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend, with nearly 90% opting to drive.

Locally, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) generates travel time maps on some of the busiest highways. The graphs depict peak travel times and can help you avoid lengthy backups, some taking hours to clear.

Snoqualmie Pass is the busiest cross-state route and typically has heavier-than-normal traffic Friday through Sunday on eastbound Interstate 90 (I-90), with all that traffic coming back to Seattle on Monday. For drivers commuting on I-90, you can keep up on traffic alerts by texting “WSDOT Snoqualmie” to 468311.

Eastern WA delays and backups

In Eastern Washington, construction will be put on hold at the Vantage Bridge during the holiday weekend, opening up all lanes. Most construction projects across the state will pause as well to ease congestion.

Travelers on the Washington State Ferries should brace for heavy volumes and delays westbound between Thursday and Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, those travelers will be headed back home, delaying eastbound travel. Remember, you can bypass the delays if you walk on and leave the car behind. Click here to keep up on all the latest ferry information, including ticket information, travel times, real-time data, and travel alerts.

If you’re traveling aboard Amtrak Cascades or hopping on a plane at Sea-Tac Airport, be sure to arrive early to avoid any unexpected delays, and don’t forget your REAL ID or passport.

For those staying close to home, be sure to check your route before you head out and remember that most transit services will operate on a holiday schedule on Memorial Day.

