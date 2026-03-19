Firefighters extinguish 2-story, 2-alarm building fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire crews extinguished a 2-story, 2-alarm commercial building fire in Kent on Wednesday night.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews were on the scene of the fire along South 266 Street at around 9:30 p.m. last night.

Arriving firefighters found a 2-story building with heavy smoke coming from it.

As of this writing, firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

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