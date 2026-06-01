Melinda French Gates to become a minority investor in Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE — Philanthropist Melinda French Gates is set to become a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken’s ownership group, pending approval from the NHL, One Roof Sports and Entertainment said in a release on Monday.

“One Roof’s majority owner and managing partner Samantha Holloway, and French Gates share a commitment to civic engagement in Seattle and a shared dedication to investing in the region’s future,” the release said.

French Gates’ long resume of social advocacy includes founding Pivotal Ventures, a group of organizations that invest toward social progress for women and girls. She also founded and served as a co-chair of the Gates Foundation.

“I’m a big believer in the power of sports, and after many years of cheering on Seattle from the sidelines, I’m excited to have an even deeper connection to the Seattle sports community.," she said.

One Roof Sports and Entertainment is the parent company of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena.

French Gates joins the organization as One Roof announced earlier this year that it would pursue an NBA team in Seattle if the league decides to move forward with expansion, the release said.

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