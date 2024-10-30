Meet-up gone wrong: Police searching for armed robber on Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mercer Island police got a call about a robbery at gunpoint in the 7700 block of Southeast 34th Street in Mercer Island.

Police reported that a meet-up was planned near the Mercer Island thrift shop, where the victim was going to sell a cell phone to the suspect.

The victim told police that when the two met, the suspect pointed a gun and stole the phone. The suspect then left the scene.

When police arrived minutes later, they began to investigate but did not find the suspect.

Police are actively searching for the suspect but no information was made available.

The victim was not harmed and was able to provide detectives with several leads.

