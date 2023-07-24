Measurable rain expected after 33-day dry streak

SEATTLE — We’re finally getting some rain in Seattle Monday after 33 days of dry weather.

“The first wave ahead of the cold front is very weak and so far, has only produced around few hundredths of an inch at the coast. However, it will still give us at least some very light showers or sprinkles for a lot of the day starting later this morning,” said KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard.

Happy Monday! Light showers will increase later this morning, with some pockets of briefly heavier rain tonight. I'm timing that cold front out for you and if we will break our no measurable rain streak! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/yjT4dQDn6g — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) July 24, 2023





“From there, the more substantial rain will come in after or around dinner time. We’ll more than likely only see a few hundredths of an inch to maybe a tenth of an inch inland, with higher totals at the coast around .25″. Highs will be much cooler Monday with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the upper-60s and lower-70s,” Allard said.

On Tuesday, there will be some lingering showers, especially for the first part of the day and for areas north of Seattle. We should slowly see more sunshine increase throughout the day with highs warming back into the low to mid-70s.

